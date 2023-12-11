Mama June loses daughter Anna Cardwell to cancer at 29

Mama June's daughter Anna Cardwell passes up

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Anna Cardwell, the eldest, lost the battle of life to cancer at the age of 29.



“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon, 44, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 10.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

In January 2023, Cardwell—who is well-known for her appearances on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo—reportedly complained of excruciating stomach aches, and it was revealed in March 2023 that she had been diagnosed with stage IV adrenal cancer.



In February, she had her first round of chemotherapy.



Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Cardwell's younger sister, responded to the diagnosis at the time.

“This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are,” Thompson, 18, wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m very famous but normal s—t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that ASAP.”