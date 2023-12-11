Kate Middleton actress Meg Bellamy attends The Crown screening in NYC

The cast gathered for the NYC screening ahead of the highly anticipated final episodes on Netflix

Actress Meg Bellamy, portraying Kate Middleton, looked elegant at The Crown screening in NYC alongside Prince Harry and William stars Luther Ford and Ed McVey on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old actress, set to play the Princess of Wales in the upcoming Netflix series episodes, showcased her style in a grey dress and long blazer.

The sophisticated ensemble featured lace detailing at the bottom, and she added height with large black satin heels while posing at The Whitby Hotel.

The screening preceded the December 14 release of the final episodes of The Crown, marking the conclusion of the beloved series.

The first part of the sixth and last series aired on November 16, depicting the eight weeks leading up to the tragic death of Princess Diana.

Viewers were deeply moved by the emotional scenes, and the fourth episode concluded with the public's response to Princess Diana's death and her funeral.

