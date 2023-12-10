Anne Hathaway recalls working with 'meticulous' Christopher Nolan

Anne Hathaway confesses working with 'meticulous' Christopher Nolan was 'intimidating'

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she felt "very, very intimated" while working with Oppenheimer's director Christopher Nolan.

The director is well-known for his blockbuster films, including Inception, Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, and the BAFTA award-winning Interstellar.

Anne Hathaway and her The Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt, agreed to the "authoritarian" demeanour of Empire award-winning director Christopher Nolan in a recent interview with Variety.

According to Metro UK, he is aiming for an Oscar.

Despite the fact that the actresses worked on various projects with the renowned filmmaker, they all have the same opinion of him, which is contrary to popular belief.

Kicking off the conversation about their work under him, Emily told Variety, “He’s like a tempest of talent encased in this completely calm, authoritative person. But he’s fun, isn’t he?’”, adding, “And warm, and accessible, and is all those things that people kind of don’t assume about him. I think everyone’s very intimidated.’”

Agreeing with Blunt’s statement, Hathaway said, “‘I think very, very intimidated – and it’s so exciting when you talk to him and you realise he’s still a human being, having a life, that is very real,” after which she resigned from the topic.