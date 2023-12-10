Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson team up for Oh Santa live

Mariah Carey was joined by Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson at the Madison Square Garden to debut a festive live collaboration of Oh Santa! in New York City on Saturday. Dec. 9.

Carey decided to drop an early Christmas present for her fans. The star welcomed both Grande and Hudson to the stage, leaving the audience starstruck.

The singer's Merry Christmas One and All! tour is doing rounds on the internet as it’s headed to places like Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

Her version of Oh Santa, featuring Grande and Hudson was released back in 2020.

The song made it to her Magical Christmas Special the same year.

While speaking exclusively to Billboard in 2020, Carey revealed that she had a ‘tough’ time looking after the song as a producer.

She exclaimed, “I wrote Oh Santa! for my album Merry Christmas II You, which was sort of the follow-up to my first Christmas album — we have several [laughs],” the star giggled.

She went on to say, “And so I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing ‘Oh Santa!’ with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer?”

The Emotions star also shared her experience of working with ‘Jennifer and Ari,’ calling it a ‘girl group moment.’



Carey noted that she was able to work alongside different ‘vocal textures,’ adding, “Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that’s kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it.”

The Obsession alum gushed, “I think we had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”