Kate Middleton still misses her ex?

Princess Kate was‘hung up’ on former lover before meeting Prince William

Princess Kate was still hung up on one of her former lovers when she met Prince William in Scotland over two decades ago.

The Princess of Wales had quite a tumultuous academic journey; she was first admitted to Downe House, an all-girls boarding school, which she left halfway due to consistent bullying.

She later joined Marlborough College, where she completed the rest of his secondary school studies and met Harry Blakelock, whom she believed was the “one who got away.”

The former pair ended up breaking up by the time they left college, prompting Kate to fly to Florence, Italy for her gap year before joining university.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, a friend of the future Queen revealed, "When Kate arrived in Florence, she was really hung up about Harry. She spoke about him all the time and he seemed to have messed her around quite a bit.

They added: “He seemed to have blown hot and cold with her when they were at school and she was always talking about how she could get him back".

However, Kate shortly met the prince after enrolling in the arts program in St. Andrews University in 2001, and the rest is, quite literally, history.