Phillip Schofield ‘breaking’ inside after release of ITV's report on his affair?

Phillip Schofield is reportedly not planning to return to television or radio following the release of ITV's report on his affair with a much younger colleague.

Friends of the presenter claim that he had been privately anxious about the review and was unaware of what it might uncover. Those close to him express that the fear of the report disclosing unwanted details has left him in a distressed state.

Despite calls from his supporters for a comeback, the 61-year-old is expected to continue keeping a low profile at his London home after admitting to having a relationship with a junior colleague on This Morning while still married to Stephanie Lowe, the mother of his two daughters.

Friends express hope that Schofield will find a fulfilling pastime away from the public eye as part of his recovery.

It's noted that Schofield did not participate in the external investigation led by lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC, and neither did the younger man referred to as Person X by ITV.