Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pals fear to invite Sussexes: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been snubbed by their close friend

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's friends reportedly avoid to invite the couple to their big events as they fear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may create a scene.

Meghan and Harry, who usually remain in headlines, were reportedly snubbed by their close friend on his wedding because he knew "drama follows them wherever they go", a royal commentator has claimed.

The comment comes after Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, who is a close friend of two royal brothers, Harry and Prince William, did not invite the Sussexes to his upcoming wedding with Olivia Henson.



However, sources close to the couple have claimed that Harry turned the invite down to avoid an "awkward" reunion with his older brother.



But, royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested the Duke of Westminster would have been right not to invite the royal couple to avoid distracting from his own wedding.

She said: "I think this decision is a pretty common sense decision. Why would you invite people, that just drama follows them wherever they go. And that's my biggest argument towards Harry and Meghan."

Schofield, quoting Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero hit, added: "When are you going to look in the mirror and say 'it's me, hi, I'm the problem it's me'?"

The expert then branded the California-based couple "toxic" and said that "they can say all day long that they weren't involved in Endgame but at the end of the day their fingerprints are so all over Omid Scobie's Finding Freedom that it's hard to say that they were in no way shape or form associated with Endgame".