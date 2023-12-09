Bruce Willis’ family eager to celebrate Christmas with zeal amid actor’s dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family believe this Christmas will be special for them and bittersweet too

Bruce Willis’ family and closed ones are eager to celebrate Christmas this year amid actor’s dementia diagnosis.



A source close to the actor’s family told In Touch, “Christmas will be very special for the family this year. And bittersweet, too.”

For the unversed, Bruce’s family included his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters, as well as his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three adult daughters.

“It’s heartbreaking as his memory gets worse, but his love never falters. His eyes still light up around his loved ones, who cherish every single day with Bruce,” said a confidante.

The source spilled to the outlet, “This Christmas just feels different, because — you never know — it could be his last.”

Explaining how the family is going to celebrate Christmas, an insider revealed, “The idea is to follow their Christmas tradition, with the whole family flying out to Idaho. The backup plan, in case they need to make it easier for Bruce, is to stay in L.A.”

The source added that the actor’s family and loved ones will “look at old photos, which Bruce loves to do, play games, and of course wear matching pajamas”.

In another interview with Vogue, Bruce’s daughter Tallulah shared major update about her father’s new life. “These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office. Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility.”

“He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room. He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day,” she added.