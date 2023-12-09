Queen Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes to seek King's help as she suffers major blow?

Camilla's daughter Laura is said to be very impressed by the King's way of handling with the situation

Queen Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who has reportedly been forced to shut down her business after a tough few years, may seek the King's help for her future venture.

Laura and her husband Harry established a fashion boutique eight years ago with a group of friends, including sister-in-law Mima Lopes, Chanelle McCoy, wife of horse racing legend Sir Tony, and Emily Hambro.

Camilla's daughter's boutique was based in Hungerford, Berkshire and the couple believed it could make their fortune, with Laura previously saying: "There is a lot of cash in this area, so he [Harry] was thinking, 'This could be it!'"

However, the couple and their pals have now shut up the shop, as a spokesperson confirmed: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the closure of Mojo & McCoy at the end of the year. The last few years have been tough for everyone in the retail industry. We were hoping to move the store to a better location, but sadly that didn't work out."

Now, it's being speculated that Camilla's daughter may seek help from King Charles before launching her new venture.

A source, has claimed that "the Queen Camilla's daughter is very much impressed by the monarch's way of handling with the situation, and she may take an important piece of advice from him before launching any new business."

Queen Camilla’s family came out to support their matriarch at the coronation service for her and King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May.

Laura is the second child of Camilla and her then-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura's boutique stocked some particularly high-end brands, such as jewelry designer Catherine Zoraida, beloved by Princess Kate, Samantha Cameron's label Cefinn, and Alice Goldsmith's children's clothing line, Dotty Dungarees.

According to Laura, Mojo & McCoy was one of the only shops that sold clothes by designer Edina Ronay, noting that her mother Camilla is "a huge fan of Edina".