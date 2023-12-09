Spanish Queen Letizia faces shocking allegations

The Spanish royal family is said to be in trouble after allegations against Queen Letizia

Spain's Queen Letizia's brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo has reportedly made serious allegations about the monarch.



Jaime del Burgo has corroborated a book in which it is sensationally claimed he had an affair with the Spanish monarch before marrying her sister.

The Spanish royal family is said to be in trouble as the Queen faces accusations that she had a relationship with her former brother-in-law, who was married to her sister Telma Ortiz from 2012 until 2014.



Burgo has claimed he was in a relationship with Letizia at the time she met her husband, King Felipe, and that they had an affair in the early days of her marriage.

The allegations were first made in the book "Letizia & I" by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, with the 53-year-old later backing up the author's account.



Jaime del Burgo shared a photo on X, formerly Twitter, as 'evidence' of their relationship.

He claimed in a series of since-deleted social media posts last weekend that while the pair had dated before she met Crown Prince Felipe in 2004, they rekindled their relationship in 2010 for a further 18 months, according to DailyMail.