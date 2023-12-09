Gisele Bündchen reveals her daughter Vivian's secret obsession

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has revealed that her daughter Vivian, 11, has already developed a taste for her collection of luxury timepieces.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Bündchen shared that Vivian has been taking a keen interest in her watches and often asks to try them on.

"She's got an eye on them," Bündchen said with a laugh. "She'll come up to me and say, 'Can I wear this one?' And I'll say, 'No, that one's a little too big for you, honey.'"

Bündchen, who has been collecting watches for years, is known for her love of timepieces. She has a wide range of watches in her collection, from classic Rolex models to more contemporary pieces.

"I love watches," Bündchen said. "They're like pieces of art to me. I love the craftsmanship and the history behind them."

Bündchen's love for watches appears to be rubbing off on her daughter. Vivian has already started to collect her own watches, and she often wears them to school.

"She's got a few little watches of her own," Bündchen said. "She loves to wear them to school and show them off to her friends."

Bündchen's love for watches is not just about the material possessions. She also sees them as a way to connect with her daughter.

"I think it's a great way to bond with her," Bündchen said. "We can talk about the different watches and what we like about them. It's a fun way to learn about history and fashion."

Bündchen's love for watches is sure to inspire a new generation of watch collectors. With her daughter Vivian already showing an interest in timepieces, the Bündchen family legacy of watch collecting is sure to continue for many years to come.