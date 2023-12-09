True Whitaker weeps bitterly in memory of late mother Keisha Nash

True, the daughter of Forest Whitaker, is honouring her mother Keisha Nash in the wake of her passing on Thursday.



Alongside individual pictures of her mother, the 25-year-old wrote a heartfelt homage.

“The funniest, brightest and most beautiful in the entire universe," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you mom and nothing will ever change that.”

“I already feel you in my heart, your power, your glow, your fierceness," True continued. "It’s going to be hard to navigate this world without you physically, although you’re now my most powerful angel, I know you’ll guide me through this life."

“I miss everything about you, I miss the laughter," True wrote. "Thank you for being you. Thank you for Everything.”

“My butterfly, my lady bug, my mom,” True concluded. “I love you."

True posted an Instagram Story on Thursday confirming the passing of her mother.

"goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," True wrote in a caption over a black-and-white photo of her mother.

"the most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

A picture of True's mother was also released, with the lyrics to "A Song for You" by soul artist Donny Hathaway playing over the image.