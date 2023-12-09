Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may face public attacks in 2024 as per new predictions

Craig Hamilton-Parker has predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a 'public row' in 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have faced a lot of backlash in 2023 following their stunts and claims against the royal family, have been issued new serious warning by a 'living Nostradamus' for the new year.

Craig Hamilton-Parker has predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a 'public row' in 2024.

Meghan and Harry, who are being dragged into the royal race row, which was recently reignited by Omid Scobie, will face fierce public outrage in the next year.

Craig, according to Express UK, sees "actual public argument between Harry and Meghan in a public place."



He went on suggesting that King Charles III's younger son Harry may face an "attack," but reassured that it wouldn't result in physical harm.



Nostradamus was quoted as saying: "I keep seeing Harry's angry face on the front pages of newspapers, red, furious. And something that happened at a public event."



While predicting about the California-based couple, Craig Hamilton-Parker claimed that Meghan will follow her husband Harry's footsteps to write her own memoir.

"I'm seeing Meghan's got a new book out. Or planning a new book. I get the feeling it's either going to be stopped or delayed something big is going to go wrong with that," claimed the fortune-teller.

It comes amid Prince Harry’s marathon legal battle over his UK security as the 39-year-old royal was back in High Court last week for a three-day judicial review of the Home Office’s decision to scale back his protection in Britain.

In May 2023, Harry and Meghan were involved in “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi in the Big Apple which left the couple traumatised. However, as more details unveiled from the incident, the couple received backlash for "exaggerating' the situation.