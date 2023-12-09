Kate Middleton determined to prove she’s unfazed by race row

Princess of Wales appeared all smiles dressed in a winter white look

Kate Middleton is showing the world that she is unfazed by controversies against her as she shows off ‘increased confidence’ during her annual Christmas carol concert.

Catherine, Princess of Wales appeared all smiles dressed in a winter white look, a long white Chris Kerr coat over a classic ivory sweater and a pair of high-waisted Holland Cooper trousers, reflecting her ‘peak confidence.’

Body language expert Jud James told the Mirror that Prince William’s wife “signals of confidence increase every year at this event and this arrival in stunning, statuesque, winter white, shows her at her confidence peak.”

James noted that Kate “uses the classic ‘power gesticulation technique’ employed by political and business leaders” and as a royal this gesture puts her in a “more active, assertive role.”

The outing comes amid the race row, which was restarted after the Dutch version of Royal author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame revealed the names of two ‘racist royals’ Meghan Markle mentioned in her interview with Oprah in 2021.

The revelation of the two names, which were King Charles and Kate Middleton, seemed to have deepened the rift between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.