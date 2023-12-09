America Fererra defends her choice to play a ‘Trump-voter’ in 'Dumb Money'

America Fererra dished on her reason behind playing the role of a white woman who supports Donald Trump in Dumb Money.

Speaking to Variety, the Barbie actress explained her fascination for her character Jenny, a single mother and a Trump supporter, came from the chance to embody somebody who wasn’t Latina.

The 2023 film is based on the book The Antisocial Network written by Ben Mezrich. It revolves around a group of amateur investors who go up against a bunch of billionaires, turning GameStop into one of the world’s hottest companies.

“It was another moment in my career of like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m being considered for a role that wasn’t written as a Latina,” Fererra expressed.



She continued: “And that was a shock. What fascinated me about that character was our assumptions of what a working-class, struggling mother feels and believes in the world.

“I genuinely feel for that character. It wasn’t about money. She was being driven by a sense of an idea.”

“That was her reward — the sense of power and belonging to an idea,” the Latin American actress added.