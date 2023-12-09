'Stranger Things' season 5 sets production start date for next year: Details

Stranger Things is returning to Hawkins for its fifth and final season

Stranger Things, the highly-anticipated Netflix show is coming back to Hawkins for fifth and final season.

According to multiple sources, the thriller series is set to begin filming in January 2024.

The show is still in works and the start date is subject to change.

Filming was kept on hold for over seven months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The creators and executive producers of the show, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer were among the high profile showrunners to announce the suspension after the strike began in May 2023.

They took to their social media to call the production off, stating that “Writing does not stop when filming begins.”

Speaking to Variety in July about the series star Noah Schnapp, they briefed on the sentiment.

Matt Duffer said: “Since it’s our scripts, you’re changing it all the time on the fly.”

He continued, “You’re either working it out with the actors, you’re changing the blocking, you’re changing it based on locations. When you’re talking about this many hundreds of pages, it is always evolving.”

They declined to comment on the progress, however, they did refer to the location scouting for Season 5 prior to the work stoppage.

Ross Duffer went further to talk about it.

He called the entire process an ‘evolving monster,’ and that it’s hard to ‘keep track of stuff’ especially with the cameras on.

The entire cast of the show is set to return, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gates Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

Linda Hamilton, the Terminator star is joining the cast for the upcoming season.

The 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg along with other directors, the Duffers and Shawn Levy, will be directing at least one episode from the season.

The directors have confirmed that Season 5 will be “major major cinematic storytelling” and also, “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

