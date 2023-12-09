Is Will Smith dating estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s twin?

Will Smith linked to Jada Pinkett Smith's lookalike!

Will Smith was seen alongside an unnamed woman at the Art Basel event in Miami on Friday, December 08.

Exiting the international art fair with his signature ‘goofy smile,’ the 55-year-old Oscar winner was seen accompanied by a lady in the same limousine, drawing immense attention from onlookers.

Later on, he was spotted with the same person along with other friends. But this time, it was at Lucali, which is a renowned pizza restaurant frequented by mega stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and the Beckham family.

Will Smith and the 'mystery woman' snapped strolling.

Dressed in a laid-back ensemble featuring a grey striped polo and matching cargo pants, the Shark Tale actor exuded positive energy as he navigated the parking lot.

His companion was clad in a simple white tee and jeans, completing the look with open-toed heels. A designer handbag hanging along, she sported a closely-shaven hairstyle.

This public appearance follows Will Smith's recent acknowledgment of “a ton of mistakes” amid the challenges in his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The former wife previously disclosed that they have been living apart since 2016, adding a layer of intrigue to this outing with the “mystery woman,” especially since she looks like Jada.