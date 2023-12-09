Glen Powell believes his co-star Sydney Sweeney ‘easiest’ person to have chemistry with

Glen Powell speaks highly of Anyone But You co-star

Glen Powell has recently gushed over his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney for bringing out ‘amazing chemistry’.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Powell talked about his upcoming movie which is based on two people who do not like each other but can’t escape one another as they are on holiday.

“A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” said the 35-year-old.

The Top Gun: Maverick star stated, “I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realises I never get tired of talking to Sydney.”

Speaking of his latest flick, Powell added, “This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”

Earlier this year, Sweeney and Powell’s photos and videos sparked romance speculations among their fans.

At the time, Powell was reportedly in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, who added fuel to the rumours by unfollowing both stars on social media in April.

However, in August, Sweeney broke silence on the dating rumours and told Variety, “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!”

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anyone But You is set to release in theatres on December 22.