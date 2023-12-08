Adele on having a baby amid fame contemplated as ‘career suicide’

Adele reflects on becoming a mother at the height of her fame

Adele has recently credited herself for dealing with motherhood, which was considered “career suicide” at the height of her fame.



Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, Adele was presented with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

During her speech, the Grammy winner addressed becoming a mother with her son amid fame.

“I could only call it pandemonium 'cause that's how it felt to me,” recalled Adele after the success of her chart-topping sophomore album.

The Hello hit-maker continued, “Overnight, it was like I was famous. It was the strangest, most surreal experience of my life 'til to this day.”

At the time, Adele mentioned, “I fell pregnant and to many that would be — and it was — considered career suicide.”

“However, I'm always one to go against the grain,” remarked the 35-year-old.

Adele stated, “It was there and then I chose to reject scarcity of success and the idea you have to be constantly relevant to be successful. And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage.”

“You'll never guess what? I got away with it,” she confessed.

In the end, Adele pointed out that it’s because of “all of the sacrifices the women before me have made”.

“It’s because of them I have every right to be the boss at work and the boss at home, so thank you,” concluded the songstress.