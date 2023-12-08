Shah Rukh Khan praises ‘Fighter’ teaser starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik

Shah Rukh Khan praises ‘Fighter’ teaser starring Deepika, Hrithik

Shah Rukh Khan showered praise on Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, the stellar cast of Siddharth Anand’s action thriller movie Fighter after release of teaser trailer.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bollywood mega star wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films."



Shah Rukh, who has done his recent blockbuster movie Pathaan with Siddharth, teased the filmmaker by saying, "Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’you must be joking’ bro!!"



In the end of his sweet note, the Jawan actor extended his best wishes to the entire team of the upcoming movie. "All the best to everyone. Ready for takeoff!"



About Fighter:

The highly awaited teaser of the film released today on December 8, 2023.

The trailer spanning over one minute showcased powerful glimpses of the film's lead characters including Hrithik, Deepika and Anil as Squadron leaders.



As the makers dropped the teaser, fans started to laud the stellar storyline of Siddharth's directorial, saying that the forthcoming movie would be a rollercoaster of emotions.



Fighter is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.