Kevin Costner intimate photos with new flame go viral

Kevin Costner's moving on after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner has seemingly moved on with an alleged new girlfriend after his messy divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner, as viral photos of the star getting close with a famous female singer have gone viral.



The Yellowstone star was spotted enjoying, as Jewel Kilcher, 49, a Utah native who goes by Jewel professionally, “caught his eye.”

The American singer-songwriter with the stunning blonde hair has sold over 30 million albums globally.

The pair was spotted on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, according to TMZ and the photos they were able to obtain.

Kevin was a guest at the tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which Jewel founded.

It is reported that the two took a plane to the Caribbean together, where they spent over a week together.

"There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," an insider told the outlet.

"He really hit it off with Jewel," another source reported.

"He’s enjoying being single again after 18 years of marriage, but she definitely caught his eye. He’s ready to move on with his life."

Jewel even took to social media to gush about the "incredible time" they had, noting that Kevin "was kind enough to mentor our kids this year".

The Dances with Wolves alum filed for divorce from Christine in May, his spouse of nearly 19 years. The couple's divorce was recently finalised.

The couple approved a three-page settlement back in September, during which the judge allegedly told Christine that their 18-year-old prenuptial agreement would be enforced and that, should she refuse, she would be required to pay Kevin more than $1 million in legal fees.