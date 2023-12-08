Selena Gomez is fiercely fighting fans to defend boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is fiercely defending her newly announced relationship with Benny Blanco after fans reminded that he shaded her in 2020.
On a confirmation post of the couple’s relationship, things started heating up when followers resurfaced an interview snippet where he called her a “cookie-cutter pop artist” to praise close friend Justin Bieber.
“Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts,” she replied.
After this, the singer went on a spree to leave answers for the critics of her new love.
In another instance, someone said, “she can’t get better,” implying that Selena always chooses to date men who are neither mature, nor share the same values in life.
To which, the responses left by her verified profile were, “so off,” and “I feel bad for you.”
The Love You Like A Love Song artist stated that if her admirers truly care, then they’ll recognize where her happiness is right now, adding, “If you don’t care, feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever.”
After this, she disclosed of leaving the social media channel for a while.
While some people trolled her again for "thinking of taking an Instagram break since months,” others say that it’s better if Selena puts in time to rethink Blanco instead as he has “cursed her in the past.”
