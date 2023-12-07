Kate Middleton's royal cypher graces Christmas carol concert invites

Kate Middleton has begun sending out invitations to her annual Christmas carol concert, and this year's event promises to be just as magical as ever.



Held at Westminster Abbey the concert will feature performances by some of the country's most talented musicians, as well as readings from special guests. And in true royal fashion, the invitations themselves are a work of art.

Each invitation is adorned with Kate's royal cypher, a gold "C" for "Catherine" (her full name) topped with a crown.

"Invites at the ready!" the team captioned the post. "Looking forward to tomorrow’s Carol Service with @earlychildhood and welcoming so many of you who make such a difference to children and families in communities across the country #ShapingUs."

The invitations also contain an important piece of information: the event's dress code.

As in past years, the guidance for dress is "smart (no hats)." This means guests are encouraged to dress in their finest attire but to avoid anything too flashy or attention-grabbing.

While the guest list for the concert has not been officially released, it is sure to be filled with an array of famous faces.

Past attendees have included the likes of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, and members of the royal family, as well as celebrities and dignitaries.

The annual Christmas carol concert is a cherished tradition for the Royal Family, and it is a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season. This year's event is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season, and fans of the royals are eagerly awaiting further details.

The event this year is associated with Princess Kate's Shaping Us programme, which centres on her goal of assisting young children.