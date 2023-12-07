Ciara's gold leaf adorned baby bump steals the show

Singer and actress Ciara stole the show on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Color Purple with a stunning look that highlighted her growing baby bump.

The Tony-winning Colour Purple musical's upcoming film adaptation stars Ciara as Nettie Harris. Ciara wore an all-white ensemble that included a long cloak, flared trousers and a flowing blouse that was undone to reveal a peek of her belly.

Ciara added several gold leaf pieces to her bump to further enhance the appearance.

The How We Roll singer was grinning broadly as she posed on the purple carpet at the Academy Museum, with costar Colman Domingo standing behind them and actress Taraji P. Henson planting a kiss on her tummy.

Along with Ciara, 53-year-old musician H.E.R, and actress Danielle Brooks, they gathered for a group portrait. Ciara also gripped director Blitz Bazawule's hand.

The celebrity, who often posts videos to her Instagram story, reshared one of her and Blitz walking hand in hand and making a dramatic arrival. She was also photographed taking a performance bow with her fellow cast members onstage.

Additionally, Ciara shared a video of herself FaceTiming her daughter Sienna to Alicia Keys as a surprise hello. “Alicia calling Sienna with me. Sisi is obsessed. You’re the sweetest. Love you @aliciakeys.”

With her quarterback husband, Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, Ciara is expecting her fourth kid and her third child overall. The 2016 couple revealed in August that they were having a second child by posting a black-and-white video of Ciara dancing while carrying a baby.