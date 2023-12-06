Ariana Madix ready to ‘razzle dazzle’ as Roxie Hart in Chicago

Ariana Madix set the stage ablaze! The Vanderpump Rules star is making her Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart in the long-running musical Chicago.

Madix announced the exciting news on Wednesday during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. She expressed her overwhelming joy and disbelief over this dream come true.

"It's just the biggest dream come true," Madix exclaimed. "I've been singing and dancing since I was a little girl, and I've always dreamed of performing on Broadway. So to be able to do it in such an iconic show like 'Chicago' is just incredible."

Madix will be taking the stage at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City beginning January 29, 2024. She will run through March 24, 2024, giving audiences a chance to witness her captivating performance as the cunning and ambitious Roxie.

"I'm so excited to be joining the cast of 'Chicago,'" Madix shared. "It's such a talented group of people, and I can't wait to learn from them and work alongside them."

Madix has been preparing for this role for years, taking dance lessons and honing her singing voice. She has also been studying the role of Roxie Hart, learning about her motivations and journey in the show.

"I've been working really hard for this opportunity," Madix said. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way, and I can't wait to show everyone what I can do."

Madix is no stranger to performing. She has appeared on several television shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Undeclared, and Zoey 101. She has also released original music and performed in various stage productions.

"I'm nervous, but I'm also excited," Madix admitted. "I know it's going to be a challenge, but I'm ready for it."