Kate Middleton's 'last-minute gesture' to 'emotional' Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton reportedly made a last-minute gesture of kindness to 'upset and emotional' Meghan Markle at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service, which was to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final engagement as senior members of the royal family.



The Princess of Wales reportedly made a kind last-minute gesture to Meghan as tensions had heightened behind the scenes after the Sussexes were not permitted to join Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the senior royals in the main VIP party.

William and Kate reportedly attempted to defuse the awkward situation by offering to join Harry and Meghan as they waited for the arrival of the late Queen and their father, King Charles III.



Royal author Tom Bower, in "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors", stated that a 'monumental argument' had occurred after 'Palace officials … decided to publicly humiliate [Harry and Meghan].



The author continued: "Reality hit two days later, on 9th March. A monumental argument blew up after Harry was told that he and Meghan could not join the family’s procession through Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. Although the order of service listed Harry and Meghan walking behind the Queen, Palace officials had revised their decision. Suspicious about the Sussexes they decided to publicly humiliate them."

Tom Bower claims that "eventually, to end the dispute, William and Kate agreed they too would wait with Harry and Meghan."

The royal expert claimed: "As the members of the Royal Family filed into the Abbey, the frayed relationships could not be concealed. Kate had blanked the Sussexes and William’s greeting was cold. Harry looked strained. Meghan's face showed bemusement."