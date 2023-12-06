Angelina Jolie reveals how Brad Pitt divorce affected her social life

Angelina Jolie and her children are estranged from Brad Pitt following alleged abuse

Angelina Jolie is a recluse.

As her family continues to “heal” from the actress’ divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie admitted that she doesn’t have very many friends, and her social circle consists solely of her kids and some refugee women.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for her cover story published Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress expressed about her children, “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.”

“We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” she continued, talking about her six children – Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from,” she reflected.

The Maleficent star further noted that she doesn’t “really have… a social life,” but still turns to her small, tight-knit group of female friends every now and then.

“I realised my closest friends are refugees,” she elaborated. “Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict,” she noted.

The reason behind her hermit lifestyle, Jolie explained, was, in fact, her tumultuous split from Pitt in 2016.

Before filing for divorce, Jolie accused the Fight Club star of being physically abusive, which he denied. However, he has since been estranged from his children.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce,” Jolie explained about her lifestyle. “I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she expressed.