Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father dies at 87

Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel Dahmer, died at the age of 87

On Tuesday, December 5, father of Jeffrey Dahmer, infamous serial killer, Lionel Dahmer, died at the age of 87 in Medina County, Ohio.

According to the local health department in the city, he died of unknown causes.

Lionel Dahmer was the 'talk of the town' after the police discovered Jeffrey’s heinous crimes in Milwaukee in 1991.

The former was born on July 29, 1930, in West Allis.

Lionel received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1959, he married Joyce Flint the same year.

The famous serial killer’s father earned a Master of Science degree from Marquette University in 1962, followed by a doctorate in chemistry from Iowa State in 1966.

The couple along with eight-year-old Jeffrey, bought a home in Bath Township in 1968.

Shortly after, Lionel moved to a hotel after filing for divorce, alleging gross neglect, while Joyce moved to Wisconsin with their son, Jeffrey, who left him alone in the Bath home in 1978.

Jeffrey picked up Steven M. Hicks, 18, hitchhiker of Coventry Township, and later killed him on June 18, in the Dahmer residence.

In a September Fox Nation series, it was revealed that Lionel recorded his conversations with Jeffrey, while he was incarcerated.

"I had weird thoughts too in my childhood" Lionel said to Jeffrey.

"You're just like me, Jeff. Amazing all the times that I should have been caught I never was. Nothing. Absolutely nothing is too great not to be forgiven."

Lionel’s unconditional love for his son was reflected in his statements.

While speaking to the Akron Beacon Journal in 1991, Lionel explained that the murders weren’t aligned with the ‘polite boy’ he remembered as a child.

“How could anyone be polite and kind and pretty normal otherwise and yet do these things unless they are extremely troubled and insane?"

Jeffrey was killed by an inmate on November 28, 1994, at the age of 34, while serving life sentences in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

