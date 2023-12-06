Hugh Grant never wanted to star in ‘Wonka’

Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa in Wonka

Hugh Grant opened up on his negative views on making ‘Wonka’.



Later this month, Wonka, the new prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, will be released in theatres. Grant, 63, plays an Oompa Loompa in the film.

At a recent press conference, the actor claimed that filming the picture was a "drivel" since director Paul King used motion capture to depict his pint-sized frame, despite the fantasy world in which it is set.

“It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable,” Grant said of the camera rig he wore around his head, as per Metro. “I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

During filming his parts, Grant said he was not sure if he should "act with my body or not," but he "never received a satisfactory answer."

The dancing sequences in the movie involving his character "should" have been fun but "that was done by the animator," he added. "And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it's all been replaced by an animator."

Grant said, "Not really," to the question of whether Wonka's finished product was "worth" all the sacrifices he made as an Oompa Loompa, which made his fellow cast members laugh.

Grant then stated that it had nothing to do with King and Wonka specifically.

“I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money,” he joked.

Grant is the father of five children: he and his ex-wife Tinglan Hong have a daughter, 12, named Tabitha, and a son, 11, named John. He also has a boy, 9, named Felix, a daughter, 6, and a fifth kid, born in 2018, with wife Anna Eberstein.