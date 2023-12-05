Meghan Markle exaggerates smile to form a dimple during latest outing

Meghan Markle tried to hid stress behind fake smile as she steps out amid Endgame row

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle allegedly tried to hide her stress and tension behind her fake smile during her first appearance since her 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie leaked the Duchess's secret correspondence with her father-in-law King Charles in new book on November 28.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex was seen 'clenching jaw' in sign of 'suppressed tension' amid reignited row with the royal family. Meghan appeared carefree in a black top with leggings and a green baseball cap.

"Meghan’s performed body language here looks like a study in relaxed, carefree happiness," body language expert Judi James told the Daily Express.



The expert, who judged the people by their gesture, claims that Meghan was nervous and stressful, adding that "her walk involves a bounce in her step and her smile is exaggerated enough to form a dimple."

"She touches the peak of her cap or places one hand near her ribs in a celebrity-style series of gestures and the phone in her hand is held high as though she’s constantly on call."

She added: "Her muscles do suggest suppressed tension though. The muscles around the jaw, chin and neck are very visible, hinting at some clenching that could be a sign she’s working hard to appear resilient here."

