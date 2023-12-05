King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William look to avoid allegations

Following the most recent allegations made by royal expert Omid Scobie, Britain's King Charles convened a vital meeting with his older son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.



Omid Scobie, a purported friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and an authority on royals, has supposedly implicated two top royals in a race row in his Dutch adaptation of Endgame.

The two names of the "racist royals" were disclosed in Omid Scobie's new book, and King Charles, William, and Kate Middleton met on Monday night to determine what to do next, according to a report by Daily Express UK.

The gathering took place as the monarch, who is "utterly saddened" by the most recent Endgame developments, arrived back in Britain from Dubai.

Prince William is rumoured to be seeking action in response to allegations of racism.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may face dire repercussions as a result of the race row allegations.