Julia Roberts spills secret to 'healthy' parenting: 'I got simple rules'

Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder have employed quite a few techniques to implement rules at their home.

In a conversation with Today’s Hoda Kotb, the Erin Brockovich actress reflected on her approach to parenting in the age of technology.

Roberts shares twins Phinneas and Hazel, 19, and Henry, 16, with Moder.

Besides setting up a charging station where “everybody’s phone goes when you get home,” Roberts has a strong no-phone policy during a meal.

And though the twins are already out of the home for college, the Eat, Pray, Love actress hasn’t cut short her duties.

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she told the host, "which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And, 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home you get home, [so] I can see that you're home safe and sound."

The 56-year-old actress also ascribed her golden parenting skills to the cooperation of her kids.

"I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them," Roberts explained, "and it's not eye-rolling and there's a huge amount of understanding."