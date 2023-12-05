Maya Hawke sparks new romance with musician Christian Lee Hutson

Maya Hawke just answered all the speculation around her relationship status with a simple kiss.
Maya – who is the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Ethan Hawke and Uma Therman – was spotted getting cosy with musician Christian Lee Huston during a romantic day out in New York City on Monday.
Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed the 25-year-old actress locking lips with the 33-year-old singer-songwriter on Monday.
The kiss confirmed what fans had been wondering all this time – that the Stranger Things star has long moved on from her last known romantic link, Spencer Barnett.
During their day out in the Big Apple, the duo stopped by a jewelry store, admiring some dazzlers laid out on the counter.
At one point, Christian lit a cigarette while Maya took a phone call.
They looked winter-ready for the cold stroll; Maya kept cosy in a checkered coat worn over a turtleneck sweater, baggy jeans, and shiny, black boots while Christian wore a leather jacket over a black polo shirt and lace-up leather shoes.
It is unclear how the new lovebirds met or when exactly they sparked their romance, since Maya was still thought to be with her last-known romantic link, Barnett.
However, the duo have worked together on Maya’s second studio album, Moss, released in 2022.
