Maya Hawke sparks new romance with musician Christian Lee Hutson

Maya Hawke worked with Christian Lee Hutson on her 2022 studio album, ‘Moss’

Maya Hawke just answered all the speculation around her relationship status with a simple kiss.

Maya – who is the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Ethan Hawke and Uma Therman – was spotted getting cosy with musician Christian Lee Huston during a romantic day out in New York City on Monday.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed the 25-year-old actress locking lips with the 33-year-old singer-songwriter on Monday.

The kiss confirmed what fans had been wondering all this time – that the Stranger Things star has long moved on from her last known romantic link, Spencer Barnett.

During their day out in the Big Apple, the duo stopped by a jewelry store, admiring some dazzlers laid out on the counter.

At one point, Christian lit a cigarette while Maya took a phone call.

They looked winter-ready for the cold stroll; Maya kept cosy in a checkered coat worn over a turtleneck sweater, baggy jeans, and shiny, black boots while Christian wore a leather jacket over a black polo shirt and lace-up leather shoes.

It is unclear how the new lovebirds met or when exactly they sparked their romance, since Maya was still thought to be with her last-known romantic link, Barnett.

However, the duo have worked together on Maya’s second studio album, Moss, released in 2022.