Priscilla Presley’s son dishes on cold relationship with late half-sister Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley’s son gives insights of cold relationship with late half-sister Lisa Marie

Contrary to previous acclaim for Lisa Marie Presley, her brother Navarone Garibaldi has spoken candidly about his relationship with his late sister.

In an unexpected about-face, Navarone offered an open account of his cold behind-the-scenes relationship with his late half-sister Lisa Marie.

Navarone claimed during an Instagram Live session that he didn't genuinely miss Lisa Marie after her 54-year-old death last year.

Although he said he was "lost for words" when she first died, Navarone admitted to the audience that he and Lisa Marie didn't always agree.

He said, "Well, you're entitled to your opinion. I'm sure she was good to some. I have made peace. I'm not gonna to lie and say I miss her, but I'll say it’s strange."

In January 2022, emergency personnel were called to Lisa Marie's residence in response to a probable cardiac arrest. They then initiated CPR on her.

Complications from an intestinal procedure Lisa Marie had years earlier claimed her life. Prior to her demise, reports also stated that she had undergone plastic surgery and weight loss procedures.

It also apparently led to family strife as a result of legal disputes over her wealth. Amid difficulties, Priscilla was reportedly "locked out" of Graceland for a while.

However, a deal was eventually reached, as evidenced by court records indicating Riley Keough would give her grandmother Priscilla $1 million in addition to $400,000 for trust-related legal costs.