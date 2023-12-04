Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles stripped off?

Following the publication of Omid Scobie's shocking book Endgame, there have been increasing calls for the royal titles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be revoked, but they will never be taken away from them.



Royal expert Richard Palmer believes that unless King Charles and the UK government accept new legislation permitting it, Archie and Lilibet's devoted parents will never lose their titles.

Richard Palmer turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “No matter how many times it’s written or a backbench MP calls for it, Harry and Meghan are never going to be stripped of their titles without the King and the UK government supporting new legislation allowing it.”

The royal expert also disclosed “For the moment, neither Charles III nor Rishi Sunak supports it.”

Palmer made these comments in response to conservative MP Bob Seely's pledge to quickly draught a law that would deprive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles—a move he refers to as the "nuclear option."



