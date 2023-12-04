Kate Middleton left royal staff 'touched' with adorable move

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s closeness to her staff members was unearthed after it emerged that the Princess of Wales went to introduce her then newborn son Prince Louis at the staff quarters.



As per a former aide, while speaking to Daily Telegraph, the Duchess of Cambridge left her staff touched by the gesture.

"The Princess of Wales is very popular with staff. I remember after Prince Louis was born, she popped into Clarence House, quietly knocked on the door of the staff quarters and introduced them all to the baby. They were really touched by that," the aide said.

Kate’s ability to develop a close bond with her staff was also made apparent in royal journalist Valentine Low’s book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown where he detailed the lengths to with she and her husband Prince William went to in order to ensure that they was an informal setting in their household.

An anonymous staffer revealed to Low that the Prince and Princess of Wales insisted on keeping a casual dress code, with the exception of key meetings or appearances.

"[Prince William] wants it to be casual. The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]."