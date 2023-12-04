Paris Hilton sends love to BFF Britney Spears on her 42nd birthday

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been close friends for nearly two decades

Paris Hilton penned a sweet birthday wish for her long-time BFF Britney Spears.

Having been friends for almost two decades, Hilton, 44, couldn’t help but gush over Spears as she ringed in her 42nd birthday on Saturday, Dec 2nd.

The businesswoman – who recently announced the secret arrival of her daughter – uploaded several throwback photos of the long-time besties over the years, from their infamous nights out on the town to behind-the-scenes snaps from various award shows.

“Happy Birthday @BritneySpears,” Hilton wished in the captions, attaching a crown emoji next to Spears’ name.

“So many fun memories together,” she reflected, the attached photographs serving as a testimony.

“Love you so much… Sending you lots of love on your special day,” Hilton gave her well wishes, concluding with, “Keep shining sis.”

The Paris in Love star and The Princess of Pop have been at each other’s side for years, celebrating multiple milestones together.

Most recently, Hilton told People Magazine that she was “so proud” of Spears “for telling her story” in her recent memoir, The Woman In Me.

“I am just proud of what a strong woman she is,” Hilton gushed.