Lana Del Ray leaning towards motherhood after mystery breakup

Lana Del Rey gained massive success after entering the music scene in 2011

Lana Del Rey definitely sees children in her future.

Despite confirming that she was recently single again, the Summertime Sadness songstress, 38, told The Sunday Times via People Magazine that though she isn’t quite ready for children right now, she eventually sees herself becoming a mom.

“That’s why God didn’t give me children yet,” she reflected. “Because there is more to explore,” she admitted.

“I know people who’ve tested every water. It’s burnt them, like Icarus,” she analogized, referencing the famous Greek mythos of a young man who flew too close to the sun, melting his wings off and falling to his demise.

But the Young & Beautiful singer admitted that she was “willing to go there.”

“I see it coming for me. We’ll see. We’ll see what melts the wings,” she mused.

She further admitted that the success she’s had in her music career is “not necessarily what [she] saw coming,” and reflected that she’s really had to “ground [herself] throughout her fame.

Her recent reflections come just a month after she revealed why she recently broke up with an unnamed ex, telling Harper’s BAZAAR that they were infatuated with the “idea of her” instead of who she really was as a person.