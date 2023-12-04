Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on royal race row

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reacted to the explosive claims made by Omid Scobie in his book Endgame against the royal family.



A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Sunday Mirror that they "never intended the names of their relative to be publicly named."

An insider further added that the names of royal figures were "not leaked to Scobie by anyone in her [Meghan’s] camp."

In the Dutch version of Omid's book, the royal biographer allegedly revealed names of two royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour.

However, the royal author denied all the accusations by calling it some "translation errors."

During an interview on a Dutch show RTL Boulevard, the journalist said, "I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."

Notably, the controversy related to 'royal racist' first sparked in 2021 when Meghan and Harry appeared on a talk show hosted by renowned TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

The former Suits actress made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her.

She said, "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."