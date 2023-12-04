Brooklyn Beckham joins stunning wife Nicola Peltz at Balenciaga fashion show

The couple posed happily for photos during the event

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showcased coordinated all-black outfits as they attended the Balenciaga Fall 2023 fashion show in LA on Saturday.



The 24-year-old aspiring chef, shirtless and sporting a zip-up hoodie, revealed his tattooed chest along with oversized waterproof cargo trousers.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son completed the look with crisp white chunky trainers and spiked brunette locks.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Nicola flaunted her figure in a stylish black long-sleeved minidress, paired with towering shiny black legging boots.

The appearance followed Brooklyn's proud participation in the ChainFEST Food Festival in LA, where he served doughnuts on Friday, responding to critics of his cooking videos.