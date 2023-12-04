Paris Jackson rocks natural look at Vas J. Morgan's birthday amid ‘money-making’ perspective

Currently, Paris is working on music with veteran rock titan Linda Perry in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson opted for a natural look as she attended Vas J. Morgan's 35th birthday party in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.



The daughter of Michael Jackson kept her tousled blonde locks loose, going makeup-free for the event.

She wore baggy denim jeans with a keychain attached at the belt and a tan-coloured long-sleeve top that showcased her slim figure. Despite having over four million Instagram followers, Paris chose a casual and stylish outfit for the star-studded celebration.

Last month, she emphasized her focus on music for personal fulfillment rather than financial gain. Paris revealed that she prioritizes feeling proud of a track over its sales.

Although Michael died with a reported negative bank balance of $500 million, since his death, the family has been reportedly able to earn over $700 million from his music royalties and other commercial ventures. His estate is estimated to be valued at around $1.8 billion.

In addition to this, since his death, Paris and her brothers have received $8 million each year from the late musician's estate.

The children are also thought to inherit about $2 billion altogether when they reach the age of 33.

Currently, Paris is working on music with veteran rock titan Linda Perry in Los Angeles.