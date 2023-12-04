Paris Jackson rocks natural look at Vas J. Morgan's birthday amid ‘money-making’ perspective

Paris Jackson opted for a natural look as she attended Vas J. Morgan's 35th birthday party in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.
The daughter of Michael Jackson kept her tousled blonde locks loose, going makeup-free for the event.
She wore baggy denim jeans with a keychain attached at the belt and a tan-coloured long-sleeve top that showcased her slim figure. Despite having over four million Instagram followers, Paris chose a casual and stylish outfit for the star-studded celebration.
Last month, she emphasized her focus on music for personal fulfillment rather than financial gain. Paris revealed that she prioritizes feeling proud of a track over its sales.
Although Michael died with a reported negative bank balance of $500 million, since his death, the family has been reportedly able to earn over $700 million from his music royalties and other commercial ventures. His estate is estimated to be valued at around $1.8 billion.
In addition to this, since his death, Paris and her brothers have received $8 million each year from the late musician's estate.
The children are also thought to inherit about $2 billion altogether when they reach the age of 33.
Currently, Paris is working on music with veteran rock titan Linda Perry in Los Angeles.
'Halo' season 2 teases new characters and higher stakes
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wedded in August 2008
Cher received immense praise from Tom Hanks during the show
Johnny Depp's presence elevates Red Sea Film Festival
The on-and-off couple had an intimate chat inside Khloe's $17 million Los Angeles mansion, where Tristan was staying
Tom Hanks and Cher share mutual admiration during Talk Show appearance