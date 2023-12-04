Michael B. Jordan arrested for car crash under DUI?

Michael B. Jordan got in a car crash in Los Angeles

Michael B. Jordan got in a car crash in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 3.



According to an LAPD spokesman who talked to Page Six, Jordan, 36, was driving his Ferrari in Los Angeles on Saturday night when he collided with a parked Kia.

Police reported that there were no indications of foul play or DUI evidence, and that the incident was just a "traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked [car]."

The LAPD representative verified that no charges or arrests were made at the location.

According to the authorities, information was exchanged between Jordan and the other driver following the collision.

Jordan's car's right fender and one of its tyres appeared to have been torn off based on pictures of the vehicle.

The director of Creed III has not commented on the mishap.

In the first season of HBO's The Wire, Jordan played Wallace, which gave him his big break in 2002.

After that, he made guest appearances on Parenthood and Friday Night Lights until securing a major part in Fruitvale Station (2013).

Jordan went on to become a star in films such as Without Remorse, A Journal for Jordan, Black Panther, and the Creed series.