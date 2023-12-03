 
Sunday December 03, 2023
Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet tie the knot

The couple confirmed the surprise news in an Instagram post

By Christina Harrold
December 03, 2023
The second part of their wedding will take place in Spain
The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet are married in a surprise wedding ceremony.

The couple, parents to two-year-old son Brody, confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday morning and admitted they were keen to marry before the end of the year.

Sharing a joint post shortly after the service, Georgia, 32, and Tommy, 31, wrote: '1st December… we done a thing.

'After a challenging year. We decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife/ Wedding part 2 coming soon.'

Georgia also confirmed the second part of their wedding, understood to be a larger ceremony, will take place in Spain.

Their former TOWIE co-stars and other close friends flooded their comments with sweet tributes congratulating the newlyweds.

James Argent wrote: 'Love you both so much, congratulations. I can't wait to see you Tuesday.'

Amber Dowding commented: 'Just love everything about this so much. Perfection... bring on part 2... love you all so much!!!!'