Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet tie the knot

The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet are married in a surprise wedding ceremony.
The couple, parents to two-year-old son Brody, confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday morning and admitted they were keen to marry before the end of the year.
Sharing a joint post shortly after the service, Georgia, 32, and Tommy, 31, wrote: '1st December… we done a thing.
'After a challenging year. We decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife/ Wedding part 2 coming soon.'
Georgia also confirmed the second part of their wedding, understood to be a larger ceremony, will take place in Spain.
Their former TOWIE co-stars and other close friends flooded their comments with sweet tributes congratulating the newlyweds.
James Argent wrote: 'Love you both so much, congratulations. I can't wait to see you Tuesday.'
Amber Dowding commented: 'Just love everything about this so much. Perfection... bring on part 2... love you all so much!!!!'
