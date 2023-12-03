King Charles sets meeting with Prince William to discuss response to ‘Endgame’

file footage

King Charles and Prince William are set to hold a ‘crisis’ meeting to lay groundwork for their next steps to combat explosive claims in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.



A source told the Sunday Telegraph that the Palace officials will meet with aides to heir to the throne to discuss their response to allegations made in the writing venture.

“Discussions [have been] had and we'll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner...,” they clarified to the outlet.

“Decisions [will be] made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend,” the insider added.



The Mirror previously reported that the Royal Family was considering “all options,” including legal action, after names of alleged ‘racist royals’ were revealed in the Dutch version of the book.

The controversial copies were shortly recalled from the shelves across Netherlands after the discrepancy was pointed out.

Since then, Scobie has consistently double down on his denial of including names of the two senior royal members who allegedly raised concerns over son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Archie’s skin color.