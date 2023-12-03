Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to issue statement on royal race row?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been facing scrutiny since the release of Endgame

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to speak up against Omid Scobie, who dropped bombshell revelations about royal family in his book Endgame.

In the Dutch version of his book, the royal biographer allegedly named two royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie.

In context to that, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that he believes Harry and Meghan will not remain silent over the royal race row.

He said, "Montecito is staying silent at the moment, but this isn't likely necessarily to last forever. Harry's not been slow in taking legal action in the past when he believes it is necessary."

The royal author said that the Palace has taken legal action before and that the option was not out of the books for them over the problematic comments that were made in the book.

He shared, "Normally they avoid it like the plague for obvious reasons, but you never know. So it very much depends on what the Palace does. Also, it depends on how matters progress with this information."

Richard further added that it would be very embarrassing to the Royal Family because it was thought that this matter was put behind.

He added, "They previously said that the names would never be released and that matters had moved on since Oprah."