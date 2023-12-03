Cassie enjoys wholesome family day out after settling Diddy lawsuit

Cassie married and had children with Diddy’s fitness instructor Alex Fine after breaking up with Diddy

Cassie is finding support in her family after settling her bombshell lawsuit with ex Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Saturday – just two weeks after exposing Diddy’s alleged abuse – Cassie was spotted on a wholesome family day out with her husband, Alex Fine, and two daughters, Frankie, 3, and Sunny, 2.

Sources told Page Six that the family of four grabbed a bite to eat at Serendipity 3 in New York City for little Frankie’s early birthday celebrations, indulging in some chicken tenders, loaded fries, and a thai peanut salad.

The Long Way 2 Go songstress, 37, was in the holiday spirit as she kept cosy in a Christmas sweater with black tights.

Photos obtained by the outlet show that Cassie was also feeling all the love and support as she kept leaning on Fine’s shoulder throughout the outing.

Cassie – whose real name is Cassandra Ventura – was reportedly also greeting guest who recognised her – either from her songs or from her recent headline-making move against the music mogul.



Credits: Page Six

Two weeks ago, Cassie filed and quickly settled an explosive lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy, detailing decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse – including rape and sex trafficking – during their on-off relationship.

Subsequently, two other women filed separate lawsuits against Diddy alleging sexual assault, bringing an avalanche of backlash against him and forcing him to “step down” as chair of his company, Revolt TV.

Meanwhile, Cassie seemed ready to move on from the alleged horrors she experienced and instead focus her attention to her family.