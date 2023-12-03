The Weeknd to feature in the upcoming Fortnite Festival Special: Details

The Weeknd to feature in the upcoming Fortnite Festival Special

The Weeknd is all game to set the stage on fire right after Eminem’s Big Bang concert to kickstart the launch of Fortnite Festival.

The Starboy singer has marked his calendar for December 9, 2023, and is ready to take the stage where players will get to play along with the beat.

Fortnite has always been great at bringing in music mechanics to feature in its games in the past.



Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert was a massive hit with over 211 million views on You Tube.

At the launch of Fortnite Season 5, Eminem’s Big Bang event was announced, changing the course of everything.

The developers promised new content for the game as well as entirely new games being built under its flagship.

Here’s a quick rundown on some of its epic new launches, with LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing leading the pack as usual.

Others, including Fortnite Festival are all set to make an appearance, developed by Harmonix, Rock Band’s original developer.

This paves the way for a number of other artists to feature in Fortnite Festival.



As of now, there’s very little or no information available that hints at the full song list.

Epic Games' recent press release offered an insight on its recent launch and has very little to say on the subject.

“Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favourite artists. Built by Harmonix, the studio behind the iconic music game Rock Band, Festival marks the beginning of music gaming in Fortnite.”



Although Season 5 will be live on December 3, 2023, Fortnite Festival will be kept on hold until December 9, when The Weeknd makes an appearance in the game.

