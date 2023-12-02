Prince William 'pursues personal agenda at expense of strained royal bonds'

Prince William pursues personal agenda at the expense of strained royal bonds

Prince William is busy in pursuing a personal agenda while the relationships around him fall apart.

The Prince of Wales hasn’t had a decent conversation with his younger brother Prince Harry since he left the Royal Family in 2020.

Speaking to E! News, royal author Omid Scobie reflected on the future King’s strategy to gain public support by staying in good books of the British press.

"It made him a man to be admired because he didn't have to do that,” the Endgame author expressed.

“So to see him reach this point now where family isn't the priority for him—everything is about his image, his reputation, at any cost—shows me that perhaps he's either become a little lost in the role or allowed the role to engulf him in the way that these roles do,” Scobie continued.

William’s animosity toward his younger brother isn’t the only example of his recent shift of priorities; in his recently released book, the royal correspondent dished on the King-in-waiting’s annoyance with King Charles over his approach to monarchy.

Moreover, he also called his mother Princess Diana “paranoid” while condemning BBC for using illegal means to secure an interview before her death, which is further proof that his morals are being blended in the colors of the Palace.