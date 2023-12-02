Meghan Markle accused of betraying Prince Harry, royal family

Royal fans think Prince Harry has bee betrayed by his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire since their pal Omid Scobie's new bombshell book 'Endgame' hit the shelves on November 28, sparking anger from the royal fans for dragging King Charles and Princess Kate into race row.

The Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly insists that she did not leak names of 'royal racists' to her 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie, has been accused of stabbing in the back of her husband and betraying the royal family.

However, a source close to Prince Harry's wife Meghan, who wrote a letter to King Charles about the royals who had allegedly spoken of Prince Archie's skin tone before he was born, has claimed that Meghan 'never wanted them to be publicly identified'.

Meghan Markle and members of her and Harry's team did not hand the author the letter she had written to King Charles about the two so-called 'royal racists', sources close to the Duchess told MailOnline.

A separate source claimed that Harry has been in trouble as the Dutch version of "Endgame" alleges his father and sister-in-law for the comments about this and Meghan's son's skin colour.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan said that before she and Harry had Archie, the royal family had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Her husband told the TV mogul, "That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."



Days later, Buckingham Palace responded to the backlash over the Sussex's interview, stating: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

The statement added: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

In addition, Kate Middleton's husband Prince William told a reporter at the time, "We are very much not a racist family."

Prince Harry also took a U-turn during an interview denying he and his wife Meghan ever accused the royal family of racism.

However, some royal fans and commentators think that the former Hollywood actor has leaked the details to the author, alleging Meghan of betraying her husband and the royal family.

New controversy has sparked speculations about the US-based couple's potential reunion with the royal family, particularly for Christmas, as fans hope Harry will be able to repair the rift with his loved ones.