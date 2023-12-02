Suhana Khan reveals social media trolls made her value 'kindness'

Suhana Khan recently opened up about dealing with negative and hateful comments on social media.

In conversation with NDTV, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan admitted that the mean comments made her "value kindness."

She said, "I don't deal with it very well, to be honest. I think actually what helps me ironically is that all the mean comments, whatever it may be, has actually made me value kindness a lot more."

The upcoming star of the Indian film industry further added that when she meets people in real life, their heartwarming gestures separate them from unkind people on social media.

She continued, "And when I meet people, going to colleges and things like that, meeting girls especially, it is just very heartwarming to see real people and how they are so warm to you, so that helps me a lot to kind of separate the two."

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut in Netflix's film, The Archies.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

The teen musical-comedy film will release on December 7, 2023.